Video shows demolition surrounding Baltimore's historic Poe House

New video posted on social media by the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum shows demolition efforts taking place in areas near the building.

The demolition is happening as part of a major redevelopment project in the public housing neighborhood surrounding the historic Poe House.

The building sits in the 200 block of N. Amity Street in West Baltimore. The location is where famed writer Edgar Allan Poe began penning short stories and launched his literary career in the 1830s. The structure is the last surviving home in Baltimore where Poe lived.

The site was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1972 and is now a museum. The museum operates as a nonprofit and charges fees for visitors to enter.

Video shows nearby demolition

In a message on Facebook that includes video showing the construction work underway, leaders of the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum said, "Demolition in progress around Poe House. 904 is no more. 906 is demolished today."

The nonprofit that supports the Poe House and Museum, Poe Baltimore, sought help from the public in late August to raise money to help protect the house from possible impacts from the redevelopment project.

The nonprofit says it is concerned about preserving the house as buildings surrounding it are demolished.

Poe Baltimore Executive Director Enrica Jang called the building "a very humble home where a struggling writer was looking to make his mark in the world." She added, "The world knows Poe. People come from all over the world to visit Poe's house."

The nonprofit said it has retained professional security at its own expense and is responsible for monitoring and documenting potential impacts from the demolition next to the historic house, adding to its preservation costs.

Emergency fundraising campaign

Poe Baltimore is also responsible for covering the cost of protective measures, including vibration monitoring. The nonprofit has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to help pay for those efforts.

"If you love Edgar Allan Poe, and we know Baltimore loves Edgar Allan Poe, come and please help us stand guard for Poe House, help us stay vigilant and make sure the house gets through this demolition," Jang said. "Poe House is still standing and we need to keep it that way."

Poe Baltimore hopes to raise at least $50,000 to help protect the historic house and ensure it remains standing for years to come.

The Poe House plans to remain open throughout the demolition. The nonprofit's emergency preservation campaign will help pay for security, cleanup, monitoring and other work needed to protect the historic site.