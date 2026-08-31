Historic Poe House faces new threat as West Baltimore redevelopment continues

In the middle of an ongoing redevelopment project in West Baltimore sits the historic home of Edgar Allan Poe.

The nonprofit Poe Baltimore is asking the public to help raise money to protect the house from the potential impacts of the project.

The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, located in the 200 block of N. Amity Street, is where the famed writer began writing short stories and launched his literary career.

The historic site was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1972 and is now a museum. But the nonprofit that operates it says it is concerned about preserving the house as buildings surrounding it are demolished.

The public housing neighborhood surrounding the Edgar Allan Poe House is undergoing a major redevelopment project.

Because of delays, the complex sat vacant for two years, creating security concerns and contributing to water damage and pest problems at the Poe House.

Poe Baltimore is also concerned the house could be damaged when demolition of the surrounding complex begins.

The nonprofit said a vacant building attached to the Poe House has "remained open to the street and weather for more than five weeks."

Poe Baltimore also said there has been documented trespassing and vandalism, weaknesses in the site's perimeter and renewed water intrusion following heavy rain.

The nonprofit said it has retained professional security at its own expense and is responsible for monitoring and documenting potential impacts from the demolition next to the historic house, adding to its preservation costs.

Poe Baltimore is also responsible for covering the cost of protective measures, including vibration monitoring, and has launched an emergency fundraising campaign to help pay for those efforts.

"If you love Edgar Allan Poe, and we know Baltimore loves Edgar Allan Poe, come and please help us stand guard for Poe House, help us stay vigilant and make sure the house gets through this demolition," said Poe Baltimore Executive Director Enrica Jang. "Poe House is still standing and we need to keep it that way."

Poe Baltimore hopes to raise $50,000 to help protect the historic house and ensure it remains standing for years to come.

To learn more and to contribute, visit this site.