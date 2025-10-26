Baltimore Ravens bounce back with 30-16 win over Chicago Bears

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley didn't turn the ball over and threw a touchdown pass to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears.

The Ravens (2-5), who played without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the third game in a row, snapped their four-game losing streak.

Huntley was efficient, completing 17-of-22 passes for 186 yards, with a touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar. Derrick Henry added two rushing touchdowns.

Kicker Tyler Loop made three field goals.

Jackson misses third straight game

Lamar Jackson missed his third consecutive game with a hamstring injury.

The Ravens ruled Jackson out Saturday, while also saying he was not, in fact a full participant in practice the previous day. Jackson was initially listed as a full participant Friday — and questionable for Sunday's game. But now the team has downgraded him to out — and said he was actually limited Friday.

"Lamar Jackson was present for and participated fully in our entire Friday practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears," the Ravens said in a statement. "Upon further evaluation today and after conferring with the league office, because Lamar didn't take starter reps in practice, we updated our report to reflect his practice participation."

A league spokesman said the NFL would look into the matter, which it does whenever there's a change in a player's status.

According to league policy, full participation means 100% of a player's normal repetitions. For example, a player who participates with the scout team during the team portion of practice would still be considered limited if his normal reps would have been with the starters were it not for his injury.

