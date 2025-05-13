Baltimore Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington to reportedly miss 2025 season with torn Achilles

Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington reportedly tore his Achilles during conditioning and will miss the 2025 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport said an MRI confirmed the tear.

Washington was expected to play a key role in the Ravens' secondary this season. The defense got better in 2024 when Washington was moved from cornerback to safety midway through the season.

Washington became a stalwart opposite All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Washington started nine games last season, and played in 16, while racking up 60 tackles, a sack, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and five tackles for loss.

Before Washington stepped in, the Ravens had the worst pass defense in the NFL.

Position of safety?

The Ravens selected Malaki Starks, a safety from Georgia, in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April. Starks was a First-Team All-American at Georgia.

The Ravens also have Pro Bowl safety Kyle Hamilton, a former first-round pick from Notre Dame. Baltimore also has safeties Sanoussi Kane, Desmond Igbinosun, Keondre Jackson and Beau Brade.

Onto 2025

The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North in 2024 and went on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the AFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Their season ended the following week with a 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

The Ravens return stars Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Ronnie Stanley, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey and Nnamdi Madubuike.

The 2025 schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14.