Baltimore Ravens' 2023 opponents are set

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens already know who they are playing next year.

Their 2023 opponents are set, but the dates of those games won't be announced until April or May.

The Ravens will play home games against Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.

They will travel to the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens (10-7) will are playing Sunday Night in the AC Wild Card game at the Cincinnati Bengals.