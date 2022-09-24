Baltimore rapper LonnieDaGoat remembered at candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE -- A candlelight vigil will be held for local rapper LonnieDaGoat on Saturday evening.

The 24-year-old man—whose given name is Delon Bushrod Jr.—was found dead in South Baltimore on Wednesday morning.

First responders discovered his body lying between two row homes off of Bookert Drive—a spot that's a popular shortcut.

People who live on Bookert Drive say they heard a single gunshot the night before Lonnie's body was discovered.

LonnieDaGoat had a large following, netting him 1 million views of his YouTube channel, which showcased his music.

Videos on social media showed him visiting and performing at Baltimore schools. In one post he said that's what motivated him and it's "only right to be a positive image to the youth."

His loved ones say that he will live on through his music.

His mother, Kia Bushrod, is singing her son's songs to honor his memory.

Bushrod said Lonnie was her only son.

"I talked to my son every single day," she told WJZ earlier this week. "It's just going to feel crazy not speaking to him at all."

Funeral arrangements have been made for Lonnie for next week.

There will be a viewing from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at Walker's Life Memorial Center, which is located at 237 E. Patapsco Avenue.

His wake and funeral will take place on Oct. 1. The wake is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and the funeral is slated for 11 a.m.

Lonnie will be buried at King's Memorial Park.