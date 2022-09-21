Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting

BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.

Police said officers responded at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's still unclear when the 24-year-old rapper was shot.

WJZ's Ava-joye Burnette reports there's a memorial near the location of the shooting in the South Baltimore neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.