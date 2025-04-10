Baltimore radio host beaming with pride for son playing for Penn State in hockey's Frozen Four

Baltimore radio host Vinny Cerrato, from 105.7 The Fan, is beaming with pride this week, watching his son compete for a national championship.

Charlie Cerrato is a freshman forward for the Penn State University hockey team, who is playing in the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Louis.

"I get more nervous," said Vinney Cerrato, who won a national championship in football and a Super Bowl championship. "I get extremely nervous for his games."

Charlie Cerrato chose hockey rather than following in his father's footsteps in football.

"I wasn't very fast in football, so maybe that's what it was, I couldn't really run," Charlie Cerrato said. "There was something about hockey that I loved. When I'd go home, I wanted to shoot pucks, I wanted to work out for hockey, not necessarily wanting to go home to practice football. So I don't know, something about it was more appealing to me, and I just love the game."

Charlie Cerrato's passion for hockey started at a young age.

"The preschool was right by the rink, so I'd take him over there and he'd skate from 6 to 7," Vinny Cerrato said. "And then I'd take him to McDonald's for breakfast and then I'd drop him at preschool cause I didn't need to be at Redskins Park until 9."

Traveling for hockey

Hockey has taken the Cerratos all over the country.

"We were either in Canada, or we were in Boston," Vinny Cerrato said. "We were somewhere every weekend, and we were playing tournaments all over the place, too. So there was a lot of travel with me and Charlie."

Charlie takes his own path

You would think there would be some pressure to live up to the success of his father, but Charlie Cerrato is making his own way.

"If I were in football, playing for the football team, it would be a little different knowing how he got to the highest level in coaching and stuff," Charlie Cerrato said. "But no, he's been nothing but supportive from day one, and it's been great having him and my mom and my two siblings, they've been awesome. Having a dad who worked in the NFL is cool, but I don't think it adds any pressure."

Out to make history

Charlie Carrato has a chance to make history with Penn State.

The program has never won a National Championship, and he assisted on the goal that sent the Nittany Lions to their first-ever Frozen Four.

"Quite possibly could have been one of the biggest goals in Penn State history," Charlie Cerrato said. "I think the coolest thing is seeing the bench and the coaches, and all the fans' reaction. It was awesome cause you really see how much it means to everybody. Being able to be a part of that, to make that play, it was incredible. I couldn't have asked for a better experience."

Cerrato and Penn State will try to make more history Thursday night when they face Boston University in the Frozen Four.

"That's all we've been talking about from day one," Charlie Cerrato said. "It was like making your mark on the program. This team's been to the tournament 3 times, they've won a Big Ten championship, they've done all these things, but we haven't been to the Frozen Four, and we haven't been to a championship yet. Having an opportunity to do that, it's awesome."