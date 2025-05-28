Baltimore rabbi assaulted in attempted carjacking in the Park Heights community

A 62-year-old rabbi was assaulted during an attempted carjacking on Saturday, May 24, in Baltimore's Park Heights neighborhood, prompting renewed concerns about public safety and antisemitic violence within the city's Jewish community.

Rabbi Emanuel Goldfeiz was taking out the trash behind his home at the Park Towers West condominium when he was approached by two suspects, according to Baltimore police. The suspects punched him in the face in an apparent attempt to steal his vehicle.

Baltimore City Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer said the suspects ran away after Goldfeiz produced a legally owned firearm.

"Until he pulled out a firearm that he legally owned, that got them off of him," Schleifer said. "His back is very sore. He got hit in the face, so he's still feeling it, like anybody would after being so violently assaulted."

Medics treated Goldfeiz at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspects remain at large, and police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore police.

The attack on the rabbi comes amid a reported uptick in carjackings across Baltimore. Police data shows 23 reported carjackings in the past month, a slight increase from the same period last year.

Safety concerns ramped up within Jewish communities

Schleifer said the attack has intensified concerns in the local Jewish community, which has seen a rise in threats and violence nationwide.

"It's coming at a tremendous cost to the community," Schleifer said. "They are increasing their security spending, whether it be for cameras, setting up secured doors, or other protective measures."

Though police have not classified the assault as a hate crime, Schleifer stressed the importance of remaining vigilant.

"You have to be aware of your surroundings, especially at night," Schleifer said. "It really is unfortunate because it shouldn't have to be that way."

Shooting deaths of Israeli Embassy staffers

On May 21, two staffers of the Israeli Embassy were shot and killed after attending an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

The event, put on by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), celebrated young Jewish leaders.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were identified as the shooting victims. Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago, is facing two counts of first-degree murder.

The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and an "act of terrorism."

Police presence is increasing to protect from hate crimes

Maryland law enforcement has said it is stepping up patrols to protect from hate crimes.

Baltimore County Police said it would increase presence and patrols around places of worship, community centers, and other sensitive areas, in Pikesville specifically, given the large Jewish community there.

The Baltimore Police Department and the Howard County Police Department also said they would increase patrols and presence similarly.