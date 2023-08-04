Baltimore public art project named finalist for $1M grant

BALTIMORE -- A public art project that would light up Baltimore's Station North neighborhood is up for a prestigious $1 million grant, organizers said.

The "Inviting Light" project is a collaboration between the Baltimore Mayor's Office, Central Baltimore Partnership, and the Neighborhood Design Center, and spearheaded by Baltimore-born artist Derrick Adams.

The Neighborhood Design Center said the project combines "mesmerizing light installations with culturally enriching programming" along the Charles Street and North Avenue intersection of Station North.

Since 2018, Station North stakeholders have invested heavily in better understanding the District's public realm—and how it can be better maintained and activated. The Signal Station North project (2019-2021) offers invaluable insights into the current conditions of Station North and the needs and wants of its constituents. This research will provide the critical groundwork for the Inviting Light public art project within the Station North Arts District if awarded the Bloomberg grant.

The project was named one of seventeen finalists for the Bloomberg Public Art Challenge Grant, which awards $1 million to projects that highlight critical issues.

"By making it to the finals for the $1 million Bloomberg Philanthropies Public Art grant, Baltimore has an amazing opportunity to showcase our city's incredible local talent and add even more beauty to our already wonderful community," stated Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "It's an honor to be one of the 17 cities from across the country that have been shortlisted for this prestigious grant."

If chosen, Baltimore would execute the Inviting Light project over the next two years.