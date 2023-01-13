Baltimore prosecutors dismiss all charges against Keith Davis, Jr., who was tried 4 times for murder

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore prosecutors on Friday dismissed all charges against Keith Davis, Jr. in both criminal cases against him. Davis has stood trial four times in the death of a security guard.

Newly sworn-in Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates supported dismissing charges against Davis in his campaign last year. He cited "prosecutorial missteps" by his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby, in the dismissal.

"Today's dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs," Bates said in a statement "As State's Attorney, I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused."

Bates removed himself from the review process because he spoke about it on the campaign trail. Deputy State's Attorney Thomas Donnelly reviewed the case instead.

Donnely said the handling of Davis' charges caused "serious questions regarding the integrity and legitimacy of any further prosecution of Mr. Davis."

The specifics of the handling of the case were not immediately clear.

Davis, 31, was awaiting a fifth trial in the 2015 killing of a Pimlico security guard. Two trials ended with a hung jury. One ended in a conviction that was later thrown out. He has maintained his innocence in the case.

RELATED STORIES:

The most recent case ended in a conviction and 50-year sentence, but a judge granted Davis a new trial.

His wife and social justice groups have held rallies and paid for mobile billboards in efforts to free him.

After the latest overturned conviction, Mosby's office charged him with attempted murder and assault after they said he stabbed a fellow inmate last year.

On the morning of the murder, police chased Davis into an auto repair shop in Northwest Baltimore as part of an unrelated attempted robbery investigation and fired dozens of rounds, striking him three times, including in the face.

He was found not guilty in the armed robbery, but later police charged him with the murder of the security guard, Kevin Jones.

On the morning of June 7, 2015, Jones was working security at the Pimlico race track. He was shot 11 times in the parking lot of where he worked.

Circumstantial evidence places Davis in the vicinity at the time of the shooting, but there is no DNA evidence to back him as the killer.

His wife, Kelly, told WJZ in 2021 she knows he didn't pull the trigger.

Debbie Levi, the Director of Special Litigation at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, tweeted an image Thursday of Davis smiling in the back of a car.

This is a developing story and will be updated.