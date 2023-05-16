Baltimore Police to release body-worn video of officer shooting 17-year-old

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police will release on Tuesday the body-worn video from last week's shooting involving an officer.

On May 11, police said an allegedly armed 17-year-old male, identified by his family as Mekhi Franklin, was shot while running from officers in Baltimore's Shipley Hill neighborhood.

Police identified the officer who opened fire as Detective Cedric Elleby, who has been a member of the BPD since 2019.

Officers attempted to stop Franklin, who was believed to be concealing a firearm, around 1:30 p.m. in West Baltimore, police said. The teen allegedly fled and the officers gave pursuit on foot.

Police claim that during the chase, Franklin produced a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

Franklin was allegedly given verbal commands to drop the weapon, but the chase continued on to the 300 block of S. Catherine Street, where Elleby opened fire, striking the teen. His condition has been upgraded from critical to stable.

Franklin's mother told WJZ the officer shot her son twice. Video footage shows him bleeding in an alleyway near Frederick Avenue and South Catherine Street in the Shipley Hill community.

Elleby is a member of a District Action Team, one of the Baltimore Police Department's specialized units that focus on proactive patrols, warrant apprehension and other measures in areas of Baltimore where gun violence is most frequent.

In this case, police said, the officer was sitting on a stoop interacting with a resident when he spotted the teen.

The incident remains under investigation by BPD's Special Investigations Response Team. The Maryland Attorney General's office told WJZ Friday it will not be investigating the shooting at this time.

One witness who spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren—and declined to give his name for security reasons—said the officer was harassing the teenager. He said he believes police body-worn camera video will tell the full story.

"The officer grabbed the gun off his holster, kneeled down and shot about four or five times," the witness said.

He said the body camera images will be "very important."

"I want to see it as soon as possible, he said. "I hope they give the citizens, the community, everybody deserves a chance to see the original tape."

