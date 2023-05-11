Police: Alleged armed 17-year-old shot while running from police in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - An alleged armed 17-year-old was shot while running from a Baltimore police officer Thursday afternoon in the Shipley Hill neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley said officers saw a man who showed "characteristics of an armed man."

The teen then ran from officers with a weapon in his hand before a police officer, from the Western District Action Team (DAT), shot him in the upper body, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

NEW: Baltimore Police say the person shot was 17 years old, saying he was displaying traits of an armed person before he took off running. Officers rendered aid and the 17 year old is in critical condition. @wjz pic.twitter.com/A56EDDBmzp — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) May 11, 2023

Worley said police recovered a "real weapon with an extended magazine."

"I can't tell you what the officers saw," Worley said. "When they called it out, they said an individual with characteristics of an armed person. That's why they approached him, and as soon as they approached him, the suspect took off running."

The shooting happened at the intersection of Catherine Street and Frederick Avenue, about half a block from Frederick Elementary School and Westside Shopping Center.

"This unfortunate incident today is extremely traumatic for the injured, his family, the community, our police officers, everyone involved," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "As we go into this investigation, we will make sure that every protocol is followed and that we have an investigation that is completed in the best way."

BREAKING: On the scene of an officer involved shooting in West Baltimore on Frederick Avenue and S. Catherine St. dozens of officers on scene with helicopter overhead. @wjz pic.twitter.com/JAB3Br9PmG — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) May 11, 2023

BPD is on scene of a Police Officer Involved Shooting at the intersection of Catherine Street & Frederick Avenue. PIO is on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZiaNGdmXbt — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 11, 2023

Police said the 17-year-old had a weapon in his right hand as he was fleeing, and ignoring commands from police. An officer fired more than one shot, according to Worley.

"We have a lot of body-worn footage to look at," Worley said. "We know he was running and he basically ignored several commands to drop the weapon the officer was given as he was chasing."

A woman, who lives on the block, described the scene as "chaotic."

"When the little boy, the pow pow, I had to stop I couldn't go nowhere else and then all the citizens came over and Baltimore police was telling them back up back up," the woman said. "The next thing, you know, all the officers started coming from each way and the young guy was still laying on the ground, blood coming from his back and we're asking where is the ambulance."

This officer involved shooting happened a half a block from Frederick Elementary and Westside Shopping Center. Baltimore Police tell me they will be giving an update at some point at Franklintown and Fredrick Avenue. @wjz pic.twitter.com/x4fZ0L3ASy — Stephon Dingle WJZ (@Stephon_Dingle) May 11, 2023

