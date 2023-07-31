Baltimore Police searching for guardians of child found wandering alone

BALTIMORE - Police are asking the public for help in finding the guardians or parents of a Baltimore child found wandering alone.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Fernhill Avenue for a child neglect call.

The nonverbal child, about 3 or 4 years old, was seen chasing an unknown black car with temporary tags. The child was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics to be checked out.

Anyone with information should call police at 443-984-7385 or 410-396-2012.