Summer months in Baltimore will come with increased police patrols in popular city neighborhoods this year.

Baltimore Police plans to increase their presence for major holidays and high-profile events. Baltimore police say residents and visitors will see more officers in entertainment areas like Downtown, the Inner Harbor, Fells Point, Federal Hill and other neighborhoods.

Knowing activity is higher during the summer months, Baltimore Police want to adjust how the monitor the city. Police said summer crime initiatives are designed to provide substantial and meaningful support.

Baltimore Police said, "Our strategies are reviewed and updated regularly to ensure we are making the most effective use of all available resources."

Safety at Artscape

The unofficial start of summer is filled with food, music and art for people celebrating at Artscape.

"See the art, the artists," said Abisola Adeusi, who attended the festival. "I'm like oh my gosh everyone is so talented."

"I'm glad to finally be here and enjoy it before I move out of Baltimore," Shalala, another festivalgoer, said.

Many people packed Downtown Baltimore for this year's Artscape.

"I came to see Little Brother, catch up with friends, food, art, just have a good time overall," said Keith Peguese. "And I wanted to see how this new location was going to be."

"I think my favorite part is the organizations," Shalala said. "I really love learning what organizations are in Baltimore and what they're doing to better the city."

They even feel a sense of safety, especially with police officers surrounding festival grounds.

"Very safe," Peguese said. "It feels like AFRAM festival."

"I feel pretty safe here like nothing is going to happen," Adeusi said. "This is like the most people I've seen in a while."

Some aren't opposed to seeing more officers at similar events this summer.

"The presence is appreciated," Adeusi said.

However, there is some pause.

"I guess I would worry about too much police presence," Shalala said. "I do worry about if tensions rise, like if something happens."

Though they don't expect to see any issues at Artscape. Several people say they're taking in the good vibes.

"It's really relaxed, chill," Peguese said. "Everybody is here just to have a good time."

"So, it's great to see people, kids, personalities," Adeusi said. "Also, it's very nice to be out and just have something to do on the weekend."