3 Baltimore police officers indicted on charges of theft, forgery and misconduct

Three Baltimore police officers have been indicted on charges of theft, forgery, and misconduct, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Lt. Welai Grant and Sgt. Mark Rutkowski are still employed by the Baltimore Police Department. Officer Harrison Brandon is no longer with the department.

"Two of the police officers charged today are current members of this department and have allegedly defrauded the communities we are sworn to protect and serve," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "These investigations, led by our Public Integrity Division in partnership with the State's Attorney's Office, send a clear message that this conduct will not be tolerated. We will continue to hold officers accountable while preserving the trust placed in this Department."

The officers' allegations

Lt. Grant allegedly began not showing up for her overnight shifts, despite logging the hours on her timesheet and being paid for eight shifts between September and November 2025, according to the state's attorney's office. She had been promoted from sergeant to lieutenant and was assigned to the Southern District.

She has been charged on one count on theft from $1,500 and $25,000 and two counts of Misconduct in Office.

Sgt. Mark Rutkowski allegedly inflated his work hours by clocking in before he left his house and not clocking out until he returned home. He also allegedly logged in to another employee's computer to cancel his own leave, which triggered both overtime and "penalty pay," as stipulated by the police collective bargaining agreement, for the leave being canceled," according to the indictment.

He is facing one count of theft between $1,500 and $25,000 and three counts of Misconduct in Office.

Officer Harrison Brandon allegedly submitted fraudulent doctor's notes to obtain sick leave pay, which happened five different times.

He has been charged with one count of forgery, two counts of identity fraud, one count of theft between $100 and $1,500, and two counts of Misconduct in Office.

"The alleged actions of these officers undermine the safety of our residents and represent a misuse of their hard-earned tax dollars," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We take our responsibility to protect Baltimoreans seriously, and we are committed to holding anyone who puts them at risk accountable—especially those sworn to protect our communities."