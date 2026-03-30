4 Baltimore police officers indicted on assault, misconduct, false report charges

Four Baltimore City police officers have been indicted on charges of assault, misconduct, and false reports, Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced on Monday.

Officer Kevin Dugan is charged with five counts of Misconduct in Office. Officer Kevin Hilton is charged with Second-Degree Assault and Misconduct in Office. Officer Mordechai Mandelbaum is charged with False Report, False Statement, and two counts of Misconduct in Office. Officer Menachem Rosenbloom is charged with Second-Degree Assault, False Report, False Statement, and four counts of Misconduct in Office.

"Allegations of excessive use of force by police officers strike at the very foundation of public trust," Bates said. "When that trust is eroded, so too is public safety. Our office remains committed to holding all individuals accountable under the law and to preserving the integrity of our justice system."

WJZ reached out to the Baltimore City Police Union for comment.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the department takes the "allegations of police misconduct extremely seriously, as the integrity of our profession depends on it."

Officer accused of assaulting minor

Officer Kevin Dugan is accused of assaulting a minor and a man without legal justification and with a corrupt attempt on June 8, 2024, in Baltimore's Fells Point. While conducting crowd control, Dugan allegedly used his espantoon against a juvenile's throat, put his knee on the juvenile's stomach and arms, and stepped on the juvenile's arm before attempting to turn him onto his stomach to be handcuffed.

While the juvenile was on his stomach, Officer Dugan allegedly used his espantoon on the back of the juvenile's neck, before handcuffing him and placing him in the patrol car.

He is also accused of spraying another person in the face with Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) Spray without legal justification, and then failing to render medical aid.

On a separate date, on October 13, 2024, BPD officers received a call from a homicide detective asking them to conduct a felony traffic stop on a vehicle that the detective stated a homicide suspect had been in a week before. The detective did not initially provide a description, gender, or name of the suspect they sought, but said that, although he was unsure whether the suspect was inside the vehicle, there was probable cause to stop the car. The assigned lieutenant convened his team, which included Officer Dugan, and conducted the car stop.

An officer allegedly assaulted a man in Baltimore

Officer Kevin Hilton allegedly assaulted a man on March 30, 2025, in the 1500 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue and Bloom Street, according to the indictment.

The indictment said Hilton responded as backup to the scene of a fight between multiple people. While another officer was attempting to separate the parties, a man reached under Officer Hilton's arm.

Hilton then allegedly ordered the man to stop and pushed him to the ground, causing him to fall onto his back. Hilton then reportedly walked over to him and used both hands to grab the man by his jacket while yelling "What you doing?!" three times while holding the man up by his jacket. The man told Hilton that he was trying to break up the fight.

Officer Hilton then allegedly lifted the man from the ground by his jacket, turned him around, walked him backward, and shoved him, causing the man to fall onto his back and down approximately three stone steps.

Officers accused of assault, filing false report

Officer Menachem Mandelbaum allegedly made false statements to Officer Menachem Rosenbloom on June 26, 2025, at the 700 block of E. Chase Street with the intent to deceive, after Officer Rosenbloom allegedly assaulted a man.

According to the indictment, the officers noticed a man had left his apartment, leaving his two young children unattended. The officers initiated a vehicle pursuit of the man, who traveled on foot in and around I-83.

After a foot chase, Officer Mandelbaum allegedly ran a few steps towards the man before losing his balance and falling forward onto the sidewalk. Officer Mandelbaum is accused of falsely reporting to Officer Rosenbloom that the man "tripped" him, causing him to fall, further stating that the man "kicked" his foot.

After the officers found the man again, Officer Rosenbloom got out of the patrol car and started a foot chase, according to the indictment. Eventually, the man stopped running, stood in a corner behind residential buildings, and raised both hands in surrender.

Officer Rosenbloom then allegedly deployed his OC spray into the man's face several times without legal justification.

Officer Mandelbaum allegedly falsely reported that the man assaulted him as soon as he exited the patrol vehicle. Officer Mandelbaum repeated his false assertion that the man "kicked him" at least three separate times, the indictment says.

"Nobody is above the law, especially those who are sworn to uphold it," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. "I am deeply concerned by the alleged actions of these officers. We remain committed to accountability, and we will continue to closely monitor their trial to ensure that justice is served."