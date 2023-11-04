Police officer injured while responding to gunfire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore Police officer was struck by a vehicle and injured while responding to a shooting in East Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

The officer was struck after two vehicles collided, prompting the second vehicle to hit the officer. The incident happened in the 2600 block of Hartford Road at around 9:25 p.m., police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries and is listed in good condition, according to authorities.

Baltimore Police officers initially went to the 1700 block of Carswell Street to investigate a ShotSpotter alert that they received at 9:13 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was receiving surgery.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Eastern District detectives at 410-396-2433.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.