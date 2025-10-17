Former Baltimore Police Officer found guilty of Gun Trace Task Force corruption dies

Daniel Hersl, a former Baltimore police detective who was convicted for his role in the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), died Oct. 5, according to court documents.

Hersl was sentenced to 18 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him in 2018 on racketeering charges for robbing residents, lying to investigators, falsifying information and stealing overtime.

He was later placed on supervised release in October 2023 after his attorney filed an emergency motion asking that he be released from prison and stating that he had metastatic prostate cancer and was expected to have less than 18 months to live.

Hersl was one of at least 13 officers brought down on allegations that included robbery, stealing and selling drugs, falsifying reports and overtime, and trying to hide his crimes.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, Hersl grew up in the Highlandtown area of Baltimore and joined the Baltimore Police Department in 1999.

He was recognized with the department's highest award, the Medal of Honor, for saving a partner in a shootout in 2012, the Banner reported.

The Gun Trace Task Force scandal

The story of the Gun Trace Task Force, known as Baltimore's largest police corruption scandal hit the national spotlight with the HBO drama, We Own This City.

The ringleader, former Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, admitted committing multiple armed robberies and stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs.

He is serving the longest sentence of 25 years in a Kentucky prison. Jenkins is expected to be released in 2038.

Former Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded to the investigation with 25 reform recommendations aimed at improving background checks, training, accountability, and ethical policing.

The scandal costs Baltimore nearly $23 million in settlements tied to wrongful arrests and police misconduct linked to the GTTF