Daniel Hersl, convicted detective from Baltimore's disgraced GTTF, granted supervised release

BALTIMORE - Daniel Hersl, a former Baltimore police detective who was convicted for his role in the disgraced Gun Trace Task Force, was granted his release from prison because of his terminal illness, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

Hersl was sentenced to 18 years in prison for robbing residents, lying to investigators, falsifying information and stealing overtime. He was placed on supervised release.

He served six years in prison after he was found guilty in 2018 of racketeering and robbery charges.

Hersl was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, his attorney said in 2023, noting that he had less than 18 months to live. Hersl made several requests for early release, which were previously denied.

Hersl, 55, was arrested and charged in 2017 after the FBI investigated eight members of the Gun Trace Task Force for regularly stealing cash and drugs from residents, lying on official documents and lying about overtime.

In 2022, Baltimore's spending board approved a $300,000 settlement with rapper Kevron "Young Moose" Evans, who claimed he was wrongfully arrested, and Hersl planted crack cocaine on him. The charges against Evans were dropped in 2020.

The Gun Trace Task Force has cost Baltimore City nearly $23 million with more than 40 cases settled, according to the Gun Trace Task Force settlement tracker.

In April 2024, Hersl accepted responsibility for his Gun Trace Task Force role.