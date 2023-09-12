Baltimore Police officer admits trading pills, information on homicide and ghost gun for cocaine

A Baltimore Police officer admitted on Monday to trading oxycodone pills, information about the homicide of a drug dealer and a ghost gun with the president of a motorcycle club in exchange for cocaine.

Steven Angelini, 43, of Middle River, appeared in U.S. District Court in Baltimore and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

