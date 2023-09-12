Watch CBS News
Baltimore Police officer admits trading pills, information on homicide and ghost gun for cocaine

By CBS Baltimore Staff

The Baltimore Banner

A Baltimore Police officer admitted on Monday to trading oxycodone pills, information about the homicide of a drug dealer and a ghost gun with the president of a motorcycle club in exchange for cocaine.

Steven Angelini, 43, of Middle River, appeared in U.S. District Court in Baltimore and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

This story by Dylan Segelbaum continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore Police officer admits trading pills, information on homicide and ghost gun for cocaine

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 8:54 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

