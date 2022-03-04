Baltimore Police investigating camera found in Enoch Pratt library restroom

BALTIMORE -- Police have opened an investigation into the origin of a camera that someone found hanging from the ceiling in the bathroom of the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Hamilton, Baltimore Police said Friday.

The restroom that temporarily housed the camera is in the library's basement and is a gender-neutral single room.

The Enoch Pratt Free Library's Security Team is cooperating with the detectives to handle the case.

Security officers did a sweep of the library system's 22 locations to see if there were any additional suspicious devices but did not find any, according to Meghan McCorkell, the spokesperson for Enoch Pratt Free Libraries.

"Pratt security patrols the bathrooms every day at all of our locations and will be extra vigilant after something like this has happened," she told WJZ.

McCorkell said the library is a staple in Baltimore's Hamilton community with a lot of people coming in and out of it every day.

Mike Crowley, who lives near the library, said the discovery of the camera was "totally bizarre."

"The Enoch library system is historical. It's been around for a long time," Crowley said. "I'm just blown away by that."

The Baltimore Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.