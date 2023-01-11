Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home
Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home 00:28

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant home in West Baltimore.

Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis was found on January 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Man's body found stabbed, stuffed in storage container on West Baltimore porch 02:22

Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos

Police investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by police as a man of color with long dread-locked hard and multiple tattoos.

The medical examiner determined on Friday he had been stabbed.

The home is just a few blocks from Mondawmin Mall and Druid Hill Park. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 2:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.