Baltimore police identify man whose remains were found stuffed in storage container at vacant home
BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the remains of a man who was found stuffed in a storage container last week at a vacant home in West Baltimore.
Officers said the remains of 32-year-old Dustin Davis was found on January 5 in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Police asked the public on Tuesday to help them identify the victim based on a sketch of several tattoos.
Police investigated a storage container that emitted a strong, foul odor. That's when they found the remains of a man, who was described by police as a man of color with long dread-locked hard and multiple tattoos.
The medical examiner determined on Friday he had been stabbed.
The home is just a few blocks from Mondawmin Mall and Druid Hill Park.
for more features.