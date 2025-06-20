Community demands answers after West Baltimore arabber shot, killed by Baltimore City police

There are renewed calls for answers and for police to release body camera footage after a well-known West Baltimore arabber was shot and killed by police earlier this week.

Bilal "BJ" Abdullah Jr., who was killed by Baltimore police on Tuesday, June 17, was a popular arabber, who sold produce on a horse-drawn cart in the city, according to community members.

Abdullah allegedly shot a veteran police officer in the foot as three officers opened fire on him, according to a preliminary report from the Maryland Attorney General's Office. Abdullah, who was shot in the exchange of gunfire, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Justice for BJ" rally in Upton

Many neighbors who rallied in Upton are demanding more from the city's police department.

"Baltimore City police, we look to them to support and protect us, and they took my brother away," Abdullah's sister said at the rally. "We want justice. Those officers knew what they wanted to do. They knew, and we just want justice."

Meanwhile, the community is still shocked and remains concerned.

"Are we free? Or is it a mirage or a dream still? This represents our freedom is in jeopardy every day, and it's not about one community, or one race of people, it's about all people," Tenecia Brown, ambassador of the Baltimore Peace Movement, said. "The truth reveals justice, and once the truth is revealed, justice will be served."

"We must stand together, and we have to show solidarity, and we have to begin this long path of learning to work together. So, we can meaningfully resolve these kinds of problems in our society," Rachel Viqueira said at the rally.

Police Accountability Board holds "emergency meeting"

The Baltimore City Police Accountability Board held an emergency meeting Friday night, which one board member called rare. They said the meeting was in response to the outrage expressed by neighbors in Upton.

The board says it investigated 17 complaints in the Upton neighborhood last year and is expecting another complaint to be filed in this case. It is calling for more independent investigative power.

"We would like the ability to question more folks, to be able to subpoena folks, to be able to gather more information," Jamal Turner, president of the Police Accountability Board, said.

Attorney General identifies involved officers

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland State Attorney General's Office (AG) has released the names of the officers and the man involved in Tuesday night's fatal shooting in Baltimore City's Upton neighborhood.

Officials confirmed that Bilal "BJ" Yusuf-Muhammad Abdullah Jr., 36, was the man shot and killed by Baltimore City police on Tuesday, June 17, just before 7:30 pm.

The State Attorney General's Office said the Baltimore City Department (BPD) officers involved in the shooting have been identified as: Detective Devin Yancy, an 8-year veteran of the department; Detective Omar Rodriguez, a 6-year veteran of the department, both assigned to the Group Violence Unit; and Officer Ashely Negron, a 7-year veteran of the department.

According to The Baltimore Banner, charges were not brought against Det. Yancy in a 2023 vehicle pursuit. The Banner says Yancy was pursuing a stolen car when the driver later blew through a red light, hit another vehicle, struck a man, and crashed into a vacant building, which partially collapsed.

Yancy was one of four officers following the stolen car. A lieutenant called off the chase, and Yancy began to decelerate and followed one block behind the car. That's when the vehicle ran the red light and crashed.

Fraternal Order of Police says suspect "escalated"

While the community is calling for the officers to be held accountable, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said in a statement that Abdullah chose to escalate the situation by pulling out a gun and firing at police.

"The citizens of Baltimore need to decide whether they want law and order or chaos," the statement read.

The police accountability board says it hopes body camera video is released next week, but that remains up to BPD and the Attorney General's office.

Attorney General's preliminary report

A preliminary investigation report from the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General (AG) revealed that Baltimore City Police Department (BPD) officers in an unmarked cruiser were in the area when they encountered an adult man standing at the corner, carrying a crossbody bag on his back.

The man began walking away and the officer followed, according to the AG's report.

The man was wearing a crossbow bag on his back when police attempted to stop him near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street.

He reportedly led officers on a chase, and during a struggle, shot an officer in the foot, according to police.

Police said that as an officer grabbed the man, a gunshot was fired, which prompted the officers to take cover. That's when the man allegedly pointed a gun at the three officers, who shot the man.

The officer is recovering after he was released from the hospital following surgery, police said.

"A man ran from officers, and a brief truffle ensued," Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "At some point, the male broke away, multiple officers returned fire, striking the man."

What is an arabber?

An arabber is a street vendor who sells fruits and vegetables from a horse-drawn cart.

It used to be more common in cities along the U.S. East Coast and has a long history in Baltimore as a source of fresh produce in food deserts across the city.

However, arabbers are working to stay active on the streets of Baltimore.

Holden Warren, the former president of Baltimore's Arabber Preservation Society and co-founder of Stable Baltimore, a nonprofit dedicated to healing and horse culture, said he was working with Bilal "BJ" Abdullah Jr. to revive arabbing.