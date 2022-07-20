Baltimore police ask for help finding missing teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for over three months, according to authorities.

Ayanna Cooley was last seen in the 2700 block of East Biddle Street on April 13, police said. She was wearing a denim jacket and black leggings on that day.

Cooley is 5'8" and weighs approximately 120 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cooley should call 911.