Baltimore Peninsula Partnership announces 2025 summer events lineup

The Baltimore Peninsula Partnership unveiled Monday its schedule of summer programming for 2025, featuring dozens of events, and a partnership with Club Volo.

The wide range of events seems to align with the developer's goals of stimulating the economy in South Baltimore's redeveloped waterfront community, formerly known as Port Covington.

Regular weekly activities

Wellness on the Waterfront will continue offering free HIIT workouts and yoga sessions every Monday and Wednesday at Rye Street Park.

Sunset Salsa will return for the season, starting Wednesday, May 7, with free dancing lessons, Latin music, local food, and drinks at The Pier every Wednesday evening through summer.

Club Volo will host ongoing league play in pickleball, kickball, and volleyball, plus special tournaments including Pride Cup In Hand Kickball on June 7 and Beach Soccer on June 14-15.

Major upcoming events

The peninsula will host monthly Outdoor Movie Nights beginning May 9 with a special Preakness Festival screening of Secretariat at The Lawn. Films will continue every month through fall with family-friendly programming and local food options.

Other major events include the Spring Fling on June 11, a family celebration with activities, food trucks, and giveaways.

The Dog Days of Summer follows on June 13 with pet-friendly vendors, games, and waterfront activities designed for dogs and their humans.

Tides & Vibes will return on June 22 with free family activities featuring aquatic crafts and fishing skills stations, before expanding on July 20 to include the Charm City Seafood Festival with fresh local seafood, craft drinks, and live music.

A new event, Fútbol vs Football, debuts July 19 to celebrate global and American sports culture with themed games and competitions.

Events curated by Club Volo will include Rasta City, a production for lovers of authentic reggae, Afro-Caribbean Weekend, the Run up to Juneteenth presented by the SEED Schoool of Maryland, the R&B Soul Food Festival, and more.

You can find more information on the Baltimore Peninsula website.