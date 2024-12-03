Baltimore residents concerned about safety after deadly pedestrian crashes on Belair Road

BALTIMORE -- A recent pattern of pedestrians killed by cars along Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore has residents concerned about safety. At least four people died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in November, according to police.

Baltimore Police says a 47-year-old man died after he was struck by a car while crossing the road in the 4300 block of Belair Road on November 6.

On November 20, police officers responded to the 3200 block of Belair Road where a 58-year-old man was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Then, on November 22, a 43-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross the street in the 6600 block of Belair Road.

A week later, a 60-year-old woman died after being hit by a car while crossing the street in the 1900 block of Belair Road.

Push for safer streets

Community leaders are pushing Baltimore City and state leaders to make Belair Road safer for walkers.

"We want speed cameras on Belair Road, hoping that these cameras will slow down our motorists," said Rita Crews, the president of the Belair-Edison Community Association.

Crews would also like to see more speed limit signs along the road. She said she's working with Delegate Jackie Addison to help with this effort.

"It may not do any good," Crews said. "At least, for some people, they can look and say, 'Oh, I should be doing 25 mph. I should be doing 30 mph.' Not 60 like I'm driving in the Indy 500."

Crews hopes these efforts will protect this community.

"We have families walking on the road," Crews said. "We just want them to drive very slowly because we want people to be safe."

Crews said she will gather residents to write letters to the city's Department of Transportation.

Resident concerns

Residents near Belair Road said crossing the street can be a challenge, especially when the traffic is heavy.

"Oh, you got to be on your heels," Maurice said. "You got to be watching out."

"Scary," Michael Powell said. "I don't know if that's the word, but you know, it's a little dangerous."

Powell experienced that danger firsthand Tuesday afternoon.

"Two cars came zooming, ran a light and almost hit me," Powell said. "I had to wait until they went," almost didn't make it to the interview."

Within November, Baltimore police reported at least four deadly pedestrian crashes. Police said nearly all of the victims were trying to cross the street.