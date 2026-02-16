Baltimore residents continue saving parking spots following winter storm

Despite the snow melting, some Baltimore residents are still using cones and chairs to reserve parking spaces along the streets.

On January 25, a massive winter storm dumped nearly a foot of snow in the Baltimore area, which led to snow piling up alongside residential neighborhoods

Since then, residents have placed items in the parking space they dug out. And, many of those spaces are still being reserved.

The Baltimore mayor's office said that saving spots during a storm is illegal. WJZ reached out to Mayor Brandon Scott's office.

"It's time to move them"

Baltimore residents have mixed reactions on the appropriate amount of time residents can save spots.

"I think actually today is the day," said Baltimore residents Tim and Anoa Green. "It rained last night, we went outside today and looked at our parking spots and it's all clear now. So it's time to move them."

Along Schenley Road in North Baltimore, people are still using chairs and cones to save their parking spots.

"The rule I've kind of always gone by is 10 days after the snow has kind of cleared from the streets, you should stop putting out chairs," said Baltimore said Kai Beauvoisransome.

"At this point, it's kind of silly to have it out right now," Anoa Green added. "The snow is soft enough, you can shovel whatever is left. We have to be a community and be kind to our neighbors at this point."

A Baltimore tradition

Some residents acknowledged the Baltimore tradition that you dig it out, you get to reserve it.

"Ever since I was a kid, it was the same thing," a Baltimore resident said. "You dug your spot out and you put your chairs in front of your property."

"Every winter we've had any amount of snow, pretty much everyone puts out chairs," Beauvoisransome said. "And at least on a street like this where there isn't much parking already, I think it's important to be able to save a spot."

However, some residents agree that the window of saving parking spots has passed, especially since most of the snow has melted.

"Now it's just kind of annoying," Beauvoisransome said. "A couple days ago there were people trying to save spots that weren't in front of their house. It's just where they had parked before. They were just taking someone else's spot and saving it for their own."