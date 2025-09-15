Children robbed in Baltimore park and 18-year-old shot near Inner Harbor over weekend

Several young people were victims of crime over the weekend — including an 18-year-old man shot near the Inner Harbor and a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old robbed near a newly-opened playground.

Downtown shooting

At 12:49 a.m. Sunday, a bystander captured the police response after an 18-year-old was shot near Light and Pratt streets, one of the most prominent intersections in Baltimore.

"This area seems to have a lot of police patrols, and it seems to be monitored. And so, it is most concerning that an 18-year-old, someone who is really young, was shot here," said one woman who recently moved from Atlanta to Baltimore to be closer to her daughter, a student at Johns Hopkins University.

Police said officers already on patrol heard the gunshots. They said the incident started as an argument.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is expected to survive.

The Pratt and Light intersection at the edge of the Inner Harbor buzzes with activity during the day.

"There's a lot of gun violence happening in this country, so it's really scary and sad," said Madz Schneider, who lives downtown. "My thoughts and everything go out to the family of that kid. I mean, 18 is so young."

No arrests have been made.

Homicide, shooting numbers down

The latest crime statistics from Baltimore police show 231 non-fatal shootings so far this year. That is down 19% from this time last year.

As of Monday morning, there have been 96 homicides, which is down 28% from last year.

WJZ Investigates spoke to one woman who heard two gunshots from her bedroom. She was too frightened to speak because the police had yet to make an arrest.

Children robbed at Baltimore park

In Northeast Baltimore, on Sunday afternoon, a frightening crime unfolded at a park off Ivanhoe Avenue near the DeWees Rec Center.

Police said just after 3:30 p.m., two children, ages 12 and 14, were playing in the park when an armed man wearing dark clothing approached them and demanded their watches.

Police said he took off on a Lime scooter and fired two shots at the children, but did not strike them.

The mayor held a grand opening for the new playground there last week.

It is the final playground to open that is funded with federal COVID-19 relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The CBS News data team found 42 juveniles have been shot in the past 12 months in Baltimore.