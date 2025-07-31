Baltimore Orioles reportedly trade Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly trading Cedric Mullins, Ryan O'Hearn, and Ramon Laureano.

Mullins, a centerfielder, is headed to the New York Mets for three prospects -- third baseman Anthony Nunez, right-handed pitcher Raimon Gomez, and right-handed pitcher Chandler Marsh.

O'Hearn, a first baseman, and Laureano, an outfielder, are headed to the San Diego Padres.

Mullins' career in Baltimore

Mullins was in his eighth season with the Baltimore Orioles.

This past weekend, he hit his 100th career home run and became the third Oriole in franchise history with 100 career home runs and 100 steals.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Mullins made sensational catches, robbing two home runs.

This season, Mullins was batting .229 with 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. His best season was in 2021, when he batted .291 and clubbed 30 home runs with 59 RBIs.

Mullins was an All-Star in 2021, the same season he won a Silver Slugger Award.

He made his Orioles debut on August 10, 2018.

Other Baltimore Orioles trades

The Major League Baseball Trade deadline is 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31.

On Wednesday, the Orioles traded utility infielder to the Houston Astros. Relief pitcher Andrew Kitteridge was dealt to the Chicago Cubs.