Baltimore Orioles reportedly trade infielder Ramon Urias to the Houston Astros

The Baltimore Orioles are trading infielder Ramon Urias to the Houston Astros, according to baseball insider Jon Heyman.

What the Orioles received in return was not immediately known. The trade deadline is 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 31.

Urias has played for the Orioles since 2020 when he was claimed off waivers. He made his professional debut for the Orioles on August 20, 2020.

This season, Urias has batted .248 with eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 27 runs scored, and 12 doubles. In 2024, he hit .254 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs.

Urias won a Gold Glove at third base in 2022.

