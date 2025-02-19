Vibes high as Baltimore Orioles prepare for first spring training game

The vibes are high for the Baltimore Orioles as they approach their first spring training game on Saturday in Sarasota, Florida.

The Orioles had their second full-squad workout on Wednesday, but the players are looking forward to playing in live games.

"I think we're all just excited to see each other again and be around, be on the field and just practicing again," Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle said. "Seeing how everybody came into camp, it seems like everybody is in good shape and healthy."

The Orioles are coming off a 91-win season in 2024 but were swept in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

This offseason, they added outfielders Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Ramon Laureano, and catcher Gary Sanchez.

"Everyone is excited to come to the ball field every day and see each other and be a part of that," Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman said. "I think that is super important, especially when you talk about a team that wants to win together."

The Orioles are looking to build on their young and rising talent on offense, including Gunnar Henderson, Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg.

"Just kind of shows the excitement to be here and the will to be here and get better early," Henderson said. "Just a testament to all of the guys that we have in this clubhouse."

The Orioles' first test against live action will be on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.

"I want to see guys continue to get their timing down as much as possible before games start," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "Nothing replicates games, even live [batting practices], but you speed things up to get them ready."