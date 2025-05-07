Baltimore Orioles lose fourth-straight with 5-2 loss to Minnesota Twins

Oriole Park to introduce new, higher quality video boards as part of end-of-season upgrades

The Baltimore Orioles dropped their fourth straight game with a 5-2 loss at the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Ryan O'Hearn, Ramon Laureano, and Heston Kjerstad each had two hits for Baltimore, which went 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position and stranded six on base.

Laureano gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with a home run in the third inning. Kjerstad had a run-scoring single in the fifth inning.

Baltimore pitcher Charlie Morton (0-7) allowed three runs on four base hits in four innings. But he gave up a three-run homer to Minnesota's Byron Buxton in the third inning.

The 41-year-old right-hander still doesn't have a win in nine outings, including six starts, and has an ERA of 9.38.

Harrison Bader added a two-run shot for the Twins in the seventh inning.

Danny Coulombe (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win. Jhoan Durán earned his fifth save with a clean ninth inning for the Twins, who matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games.

Key moment

Bader's homer in the seventh was the first pinch-hit homer of his career. The veteran outfielder has four home runs and 16 RBIs in his first season with Minnesota.

Key stat

With his scoreless inning Wednesday, Coulombe has pitched 14.1 innings in relief this season without allowing a run.

Up next

Baltimore will send right-hander Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.73 ERA) to the mound for the series finale Thursday, while Minnesota counters with righty Joe Ryan (2-2, 2.93).

