Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz ready for season as pitchers, catchers report

Craig Albernaz has a calming feeling as he heads into his first spring training as the Baltimore Orioles manager.

There are no butterflies or nerves, just built-up excitement for the potential of a team ready to get back to the postseason.

"The only butterflies I have are excitement to show up each day and be here, and get to work with these guys," said Albernaz, who was hired as the Orioles' new manager in the offseason.

Pitchers and catchers reported to the Baltimore Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday, and the rest of the squad will follow later this week.

In 2025, the Orioles finished last in the American League East, after making it to the playoffs the previous two seasons.

Pitchers and catchers report

This week, Albernaz gets a glimpse of his pitching staff and catchers, before the thump of an offensive lineup joins the workouts.

Among the catchers are Adley Rutschman, who batted .220 with nine home runs last season, and Samuel Basallo, a high prospect who had 109 at-bats in Baltimore in 2025.

"The catcher position is the most important position in sports," Albernaz said. "They have to process all of the information for our pitchers. They have to receive well, block, throw, and then they have to go hit and run the bases."

The Orioles didn't make a huge splash for pitchers in free agency or the trade market.

However, Trevor Rogers returns after posting a 1.81 earned run average last year. Kyle Bradish hasn't pitched a full season since 2023, but in that season, he won 12 games and had a 2.83 ERA.

The Orioles re-signed Zach Eflin in the offseason, and traded for Shane Baz, who had a 4.87 ERA last season in Tampa Bay.

However, Albernaz likes the potential of Baz, who came into the league as one of the top prospects.

"Shane Baz's upside is a Cy Young Award winner," Albernaz said. "He still has the same elite stuff. it's just allowing him to be a better version of himself. Shane is a competitor and a great worker."

In the bullpen, Baltimore re-signed Andrew Kittredge and closer Ryan Helsley, who had 49 saves in 2024.

Mike Elias, the Orioles' President of Baseball Operations, addressed the pitching situation heading into the season.

"I think we have a very good rotation, a talented group of guys. I think it is a really strong group," Elias said.

Elias added that he is continuing to monitor the trade and free agency market for pitching.

"We are staying plugged in with the trade and free agent markets as we ease into camp," Elias said. "There is still a possibility for external rotation (additions)."

Thump to the batting order

The Orioles' big free agent signing was agreeing to a 5-year, $155 million deal with power-hitter Pete Alonso.

Alonso hit .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs in 2025 for the New York Mets, posting an .871 OPS that was his highest since he hit 53 home runs as a rookie in 2019.

He hit 264 homers over seven seasons with the Mets. He's earned All-Star honors five times, including each of the past four years.

Alonso joins a Baltimore team that has plenty of young hitting talent with players like Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg, Rutschman, Basallo, and Taylor Ward, who was acquired in a trade.

"Bringing someone like Pete, the value he brings to the clubhouse and impact of everyone around him, not just his performance in the batter's box," Albernaz said. "He really is about winning and making people around him better."