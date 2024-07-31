Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday gets first home run ball from young fan

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday met with the young fan who had his first-career big league home run ball.

The Orioles posted a video on social media when Holliday exchanged a baseball bat for the ball that landed on Eutaw Street Wednesday afternoon.

The young fan had one question for the Orioles rookie second baseman -- "How did the Gatorade feel?"

"It was cold," Holliday replied.

Orioles teammates dumped the Gatorade bucket on Holliday after their 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Holliday crushed a bases-loaded home run 439 feet in the fifth inning, marking his first in 39 major league at-bats.

He was recalled and batted eighth in the lineup on Wednesday, his second stint with the Orioles this season.

