Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday gets first home run ball from young fan
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday met with the young fan who had his first-career big league home run ball.
The Orioles posted a video on social media when Holliday exchanged a baseball bat for the ball that landed on Eutaw Street Wednesday afternoon.
The young fan had one question for the Orioles rookie second baseman -- "How did the Gatorade feel?"
"It was cold," Holliday replied.
Orioles teammates dumped the Gatorade bucket on Holliday after their 10-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Holliday crushed a bases-loaded home run 439 feet in the fifth inning, marking his first in 39 major league at-bats.
He was recalled and batted eighth in the lineup on Wednesday, his second stint with the Orioles this season.
