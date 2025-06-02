Baltimore Orioles hope for a spark after reinstating Colton Cowser from the injured list

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated Colton Cowser from the 60-day injured list Monday, bringing back the outfielder before a six-game road trip out West.

Baltimore was off Monday before facing the Mariners and Athletics on this trip. The last-place Orioles are coming off a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Cowser has been out with a broken left thumb. He hasn't played since March 30. In four games, he has gone 2-for-16 with one home run.

Baltimore designated utilityman Cooper Hummel for assignment.

Cowser hit 24 home runs last season, finishing second in the American League rookie of the year vote.

Return of a Gold Glove finalist

Without Cowser in the field, the Baltimore Orioles' defense was 22nd with 33 errors. The outfielders alone -- between Ramon Laureano, Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill, and Heston Kjerstad have combined for five errors.

Cowser can play each position in the outfield. He was a Gold Glove finalist last season.

In 2024, he ranked second among left fielders with Outs Above Average (OAA), according to MLB statistics.

Orioles look for an offensive spark

Baltimore fans hope Cowser will bring a spark to the offense, which has struggled at times this season, especially with runners in scoring position.

The Orioles are 23rd with a .237 team batting average, 25th with 222 runs scored, eighth with 513 strikeouts, and 25th with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Orioles (22-36) are in last place in the American League East, 14 games behind the leading New York Yankees. They are also nine back of a wild card spot.

However, they have won 6 of their last 10 games.