Baltimore Orioles clinch postseason berth for second year in a row

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are headed back to the postseason.

Anthony Santander, Ramon Urias, and Colton Cowser each hit home runs to lead the Orioles over the New York Yankees, 5-3, Tuesday night in New York and earn their second straight playoff berth.

The Orioles' win, combined with the Minnesota Twins' loss, secured a wild-card seed.

With five games remaining, the Orioles (87-70) hold a four-game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the top overall wild-card spot.

The Orioles were the top seed in the playoffs last year, had a bye, but were swept by the Texas Rangers in the American League Divisional Series. It was their first time in the playoffs since 2016.

Coming off their first AL East title since 2014, the Orioles started 23-11 and were 55-31 before play on July 3 but have gone 32-39 since, slowed by a series of injuries. The Orioles had topped the division alone for 62 days and opened as much as a three-game lead.

Baltimore hasn't won a playoff game since 2014, in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

Santander hit his 44th home run for the Orioles, which closed within five games of the AL East-leading Yankees (92-65).

The Orioles' win clinched the season series and the tiebreaker against the Yankees, but Baltimore would have to finish 5-0 while New York goes 0-5 for the Orioles to finish atop the division.

New York, which clinched a playoff berth last week, would win the AL East with one more victory.

Baltimore had lost seven of its previous 10 games.

Santander homered in the sixth against Clarke Schmidt (5-5), a drive off the right-field foul pole. Eligible for free agency after the World Series, the switch-hitter has set career bests for homers and RBIs (100).

Urías boosted the lead to 4-1 with a home run against Tim Mayza starting the seventh.

Gleyber Torres' two-out RBI double and Juan Soto's run-scoring single against Yennier Cano in the bottom half cut the deficit to 4-3, but when Soto continued to second on Santander's throw home from right, Torres got caught in a rundown between third base and home plate and was tagged out — preventing Judge from batting with two on.

Cowser homered off Ian Hamilton in the eighth.

Dean Kremer (8-10) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. Seranthony Domínguez, Baltimore's seventh pitcher, got two outs for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Schmidt gave up thee runs and four hits in five-plus innings.

Heston Kjerstad's RBI grounder in the second and Ryan O'Hearn's run-scoring single in the fourth following Schmidt's wild pitch built a 2-0 lead.

Aaron Judge homered in the bottom half, a high drive to left field, for his league-leading 56th home run.

Knicks player Josh Hart, a great nephew of former Yankees catcher Elston Howard, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and former New York center fielder Bernie Williams, an acclaimed guitarist in his second career, played the national anthem.

Trainer's Room

Orioles: 1B Ryan Mountcastle was activated from the 10-day injured list after recovering from sprained left wrist sustained Aug. 22. He pinch hit in the sixth and went 1 for 2. ... RHP Grayson Rodriguez (lat) is still not facing hitters and did not make the trip.

Yankees: RHP Jake Cousins (right pectoral strain) hopes to start throwing in a few days and be available for a Division Series.

Up Next

Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes (9-10, 3.77 ERA) is 4-0 in his last seven starts going into Wednesday's outing against RHP Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.54).

The Associated Press contributed to this story