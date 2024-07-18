Baltimore Orioles' 2025 schedule has been released. Take a look at their opponents.

Baltimore Orioles hope to be in mix to host All-Star Game

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles will open up next season in Toronto.

The 2025 Major League Baseball schedules were released on Thursday. Each team will play every other team in baseball for at least one series.

After a four-game series at the Toronto Blue Jays from March 27-30, the Orioles will host the Boston Red Sox on Monday, March 31, for their home opening at Camden Yards.

The O's have home interleague games against Cincinnati, Washington, St. Louis, New York Mets, Miami, Colorado, Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh.

They have road interleague games against Arizona, Washington, Milwaukee, Atlanta, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, San Francisco and San Diego.

The Orioles will host 13 weekend series, including three against AL East rivals -- the Blue Jays (April 11-13), Rays (June 27-29) and Yankees (September 18-21).

In addition, there will be three home games on holidays -- Easter Sunday (April 20 vs. Cincinnati), Memorial Day (May 26 vs. St. Louis) and Father's Day (June 15 vs. Los Angeles Angels).

The Orioles (58-38) enter the second half of this season with a one-game lead over the New York Yankees in the American League East.