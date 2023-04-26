Watch CBS News
Baltimore officials break ground on next phase of $1 billion Perkins development project

BALTIMORE - Baltimore officials area breaking ground on the next phase of the $1 billion Perkins development project.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City, local and state officials, development partners and community organizations are celebrating a groundbreaking for Perkins Phase II, the latest construction phase of the Perkins, Somerset and Oldtown (PSO). 

Perkins Phase II will provide 156 mixed-income rental units in two four-story buildings and four townhome buildings.

Development activities are part of the $1 billion dollar transformation of the PSO community.

Along with the groundbreaking ceremony, event participants will also take part in the demolition of a remaining building, paving the way to start the construction of Perkins Phase III. Officials and others will operate an excavator and demolish a structure.

The Perkins development phases are part of the mixed-use, multi-phase community-wide redevelopment of the PSO. 

First published on April 26, 2023 / 1:23 PM

