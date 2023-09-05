Officers shoot at fleeing shoplifting suspect in Southwest Baltimore, one officer injured

BALTIMORE -- Two officers opened fire at a shoplifting suspect as they fled a shopping center Tuesday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

One officer, whose hand was hit by the car as the suspect fled, suffered a minor injury, police said, and a second officer who was experiencing chest pains was hospitalized at Shock Trauma. Their condition is unknown.

The officers were investigating a robbery at a shopping center around 11 a.m. on the 3400 block of Wilkens Avenue when "their attention was drawn to the 7-Eleven where an individual was shoplifting," acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

The suspect, who got into a black SUV, allegedly pulled out as two officers were trying to stop them, striking one officer in the hand, Worley said. The officers then opened fire at the fleeing car, Worley said.

It is unclear how many shots were fired.

Worley said police have a good photo of the suspect and will be circulating a flyer.

No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story and will be updated.