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Baltimore officer struck by uninvolved car during chase of armed robbery suspect

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
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Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A Baltimore police officer was struck by an uninvolved car while chasing a person wanted for an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to the 5700 block of Reisterstown Road near West Northern Parkway, where they met a suspect wanted on a warrant.

During a foot chase and arrest, an officer was struck by an uninvolved vehicle, according to police. The officer was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Officers arrested the 42-year-old armed robbery suspect. 

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