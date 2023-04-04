Baltimore officer escapes injury after struck by car while investigating handgun violation
BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Police officer escaped injury after being struck by a car while investigating a handgun violation Monday in Northeast Baltimore.
Police said the officer, who wasn't injured, was struck around 7:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Lawnview Avenue.
A person was taken into custody, according to police.
No further information was provided.
