Baltimore officer escapes injury after struck by car while investigating handgun violation

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Police officer escaped injury after being struck by a car while investigating a handgun violation Monday in Northeast Baltimore.

Police said the officer, who wasn't injured, was struck around 7:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Lawnview Avenue.

A person was taken into custody, according to police.

No further information was provided.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:10 PM

