Baltimore nonprofit is making sure to standout for Hispanic Heritage Month

Baltimore groups say promoting Hispanic, Latino culture is as important as ever

Baltimore groups say promoting Hispanic, Latino culture is as important as ever

Baltimore groups say promoting Hispanic, Latino culture is as important as ever

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is complicated for many this year.

Baltimore nonprofit Nuestras Raíces always puts on one of its main events of the year during this month, but given the current political climate, there have been hard conversations about whether to continue.

However, Nuestras Raíces is choosing to stand strong and show the community isn't going anywhere -- feeling even more emboldened to showcase their culture.

"It really breaks your heart"

Every year, Nuestras Raíces turns Patterson Park into Fiesta Baltimore, which is its main way of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Nuestras Raíces works to promote and preserve Latino culture in the region.

Angelo Solera, founder and executive director of Nuestras Raíces, has heard people won't be going because of what's been happening under the Trump administration.

In his second term, Mr. Trump has ramped up federal immigration enforcement. Operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, have expanded, leading to sweeping deportations and arrests nationwide.

Solera was brought to tears thinking about some of the stories he personally heard.

"It really breaks your heart when you hear a mother telling you that her husband has been arrested, or a kid telling you, 'My father is not here,'" Solera said. "There is not a whole lot you can do."

The pain from hearing those stories, though, is fueling his and his nonprofit's resolve to stand strong.

"The fact that I'm a U.S. citizen, that I can vote, that I can speak English, that I can tell you whatever I want to tell you, that I'm not afraid of you arresting me...I feel that I have a responsibility to fight, or speak for those who can't do that themselves," Solera said.

Representing your culture

Columbia-based artist Tatiana Herrera is currently showing her work at Casa de la Cultura, which is Nuestras Raíces's Latino educational cultural center.

For her, this Hispanic Heritage Month is all about making herself seen, but she's also using this mindset for any month, really.

"It's always Hispanic Heritage Month for me. So I'm always going to represent, I'm always going to amplify the voice, and just be that proud representation and ally to everybody," Herrera said.

Going beyond Hispanic Heritage Month is also Solera's aim. He just wants to showcase unity.

"We hope that this is a statement to show people that we are here. We are part of the community. We are strong. We are united," he said.

You can stay up-to-date with all of Nuestras Raíces's events and programming here.