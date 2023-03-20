Baltimore native, LSU star Angel Reese accomplishes feat not done in NCAA Tournament in 23 years

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native and LSU basketball star Angel Reese did something that hasn't happened in more than two decades.

The LSU forward became the first player with 25 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in an NCAA Women's Tournament game since 2000.

Reese's Tigers (30-2) beat Michigan,66-42, Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.

She posted 25 points, 24 rebounds and six blocks. Reese had 14 offensive rebounds.

The All-American is averaging 23.7 points and 15.5 rebounds per game this season.

Ninth-ranked LSU plays eighth-ranked Utah on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

Reese, a transfer from Maryland, was the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2020. She guides St. Frances Academy in Baltimore to three straight state championships.