Baltimore native journeys to kick field goals in every college football stadium

BALTIMORE -- Kicking a field goal comes with some of the most intense pressure in all of sports. But how about driving around the country and doing it in every college football stadium?

One guy from Baltimore is on a mission to do just that.

For Josh Prokrywka it's much bigger than football.

Chances are you've seen him all over social media kicking field goals in some of college football's biggest stadiums. While he's certainly going viral coast to coast, Josh Prokrywka's passion for sports started right here in Baltimore.

"My dad has been bringing me to Ravens games since I was a kid. We now have season tickets together. He's really what got me into sports, and I'll never forget those times. Those are some of the best memories of my life" says Prokrywka.

Those memories with dad led to his internet fame. "Big Jenk" is what he goes by on Instagram and while his day job is loan officer, it's what he does in his spare time that's made him a social media sensation.

"Walk onto the football field, major division one college, make a field goal, and then I get out of there. When you put it like that, it sounds simple but there's a lot of layers to it with how I accomplish it, a lot of logistics and planning," Prokrywka said.

The Baltimore native travels the country by car with a goal of "sneaking in", if you want to call it that, to every college football stadium in the country and drilling a 30-40-yard field goal through the uprights.

"Being in those 100,000-person stadiums, I'm there by myself, so there's no pressure but I try to envision what it must be like for those guys. It's a great feeling" Prokrywka said.

With around 260 Division One, FCS college football stadiums, it's not that easy.

WJZ news anchor Rick Ritter asked Prokrywka, "You could be in Maryland one day and then the next day you're in California, how do you do these road trips, fit into your life, and keep a full-time job?"

"I'll look at every day and try to maximize a route to hit as many stadiums as possible" Prokrywka responded. Balancing with work has definitely been the hardest part, so I try to do this on weekends."

Josh started back in 2021. So far, he's completed 6 cross-country road trips with over $5,000 in gas and lodging. He's already knocked out more than 100 stadiums on his list.

"I have high aspirations for myself, I don't want to let down the fans ever or people watching," he said.

"Is it the fact that it almost seems impossible to some people," Ritter asked.

"Especially at first it seemed impossible and as I did it more and more, I said it's very possible, especially if you go at it the right way," Prokrywka said. "We all kind of look for a rush in life and this is a huge rush for me, getting to the stadium, looking around and how can I get in."

While he considers himself an entertainer, one that has quickly racked up more than 75,000 followers on Instagram, there's another driving force behind it, bringing people together.

"It's something that allowed me to travel in the way I always wanted to, it just adds another meaning to it. It's so I can go to these stadiums, spend time with my mom, and see a lot of things I never thought I'd see. My mom might be the true hero behind this as she comes on these trips with me" says Prokrywka. "Things we didn't realize when we were younger as we get older and mature, is to appreciate those times with our parents. I absolutely love those times mom and I are driving through the middle of Kansas, just laughing and having fun. There's nothing like it...honestly."

While he says he's no Justin Tucker, the GOAT himself is even impressed by what he's doing.

"I love the hustle, I love the passion. Looks like he has a toe-punch approach, which is old school. I respect that, too. It's a lot of fun, man" says Justin Tucker after WJZ sports director Alex Glaze showed him the video on social media.

Everyone knows that Baltimore loves a feel-good story and Josh admits there's nothing like having Charm City behind him.

"To see people watch my content and enjoy it, it means the world to me. I loved my time here and I love Baltimore more than anything and if I can give back and make people see me as a positive part of the city, that means the world to me" Josh said.

It's also important to note that Josh said anytime someone has asked him to leave the stadium, he always has. He said most of the time these stadiums are open for students to go into and that he's always found an open gate. Josh added that some schools have even reached out applauding him for the videos he's putting up because of how they shine a positive light on the institution and provide background about the school.

For every field goal he makes in a new stadium, Josh is donating $5 to the "No Kid Hungry" Foundation, which helps buy meals for children in need.

He's asking anyone who likes his videos to do the same.