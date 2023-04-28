Baltimore native, former Maryland Terp Deonte Banks drafted by NY Giants in first round

BALTIMORE- Baltimore native and former Maryland Terrapin Deonte Banks was drafted by the New York Giants Thursday in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The cornerback was selected with the 25th overall pick.

Banks, at 6 feet tall, played high school football at Edgewood High School in Harford County.

He went on to play at the University of Maryland.

Last season, Banks recorded 38 tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception.

He ran a 4.35 40-yard-dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Banks is the 18th player Maryland program history to be selected in the first round. Over the last six NFL Drafts, Maryland has had three first round selections (DJ Moore, Darnell Savage Jr.), the fifth most of any Big Ten program.

"The Giants are getting a truly special player and person," said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. "I know Deonte has been dreaming of this moment ever since being a kid growing up in Baltimore. I've seen firsthand the hard work and tireless effort he's put into becoming a great player and teammate. I'm so proud of him and elated for his entire family."