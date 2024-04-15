Baltimore native Angel Reese picked seventh by Chicago in WNBA Draft; Caitlin Clark goes first to Indiana

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native Angel Reese was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky on Monday in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark -- who holds the record for career college points -- was drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever.

"A kid from Baltimore is not supposed to be here. I'm just excited to be here," Reese said.

Reese is joining the Sky who selected South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso third overall. Cardoso won the National Championship this year.

Reese is from Randallstown and played her high school basketball at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. She played two seasons at the University of Maryland before transferring to LSU.

Reese won an NCAA championship last season with LSU and was named First-Team All-American and the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four.

This season, LSU reached the Elite Eight before losing to Iowa. In that game, Reese scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds.

Reese was a second-team All-American this season, averaging 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. She was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

In July 2023, a basketball court in Randallstown was named Angel Reese Court. That week, she was presented with the key to the city of Baltimore and also threw out the first pitch at a Baltimore Orioles game.

Back in December, Reese brought her teammates to Baltimore for a regular-season game at Coppin State where the stands were packed.