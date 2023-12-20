Angel Reese leads No. 7 LSU over Coppin State in Baltimore homecoming

Coppin State expecting packed gym with Baltimore native Angel Reese, No. 7 LSU coming to play

BALTIMORE - Angel Reese poured in 26 points to lead her No. 7 LSU to a dominating win over Coppin State Wednesday evening in her hometown Baltimore.

Reese, a former high school star at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, made 11 of her 15 shot attempts in LSU's 80-48 victory.

She also had six rebounds and five steals.

It isn't common for defending champs, and big-time programs, to play at a much smaller program, especially at an HBCU.

"The first time an HBCU has had a former national champion come in and sell out," Coppin State coach Jermaine Woods said. "It'll be my first time coaching against a Hall of Fame coach. I'm just excited about the opportunity. For me, it's basketball and it's bigger than basketball."

However, spectators and basketball fans took advantage of the rare occurrence to see a premiere program and Reese, their hometown star.

"We couldn't miss this opportunity," said Cory Martin, from York, Pennsylvania.

LSU (12-1) got 18 points from Flau'jae Johnson and 13 points and 13 rebounds from Aneesah Morrow.

Coppin State (3-10) was led by Tiffany Hammond's 21 points. Laila Lawrence contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds and Faith Blackstone added 10.

Reese initially played college basketball at the University of Maryland. She then transferred to LSU where she won All-American honors, Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, and national championship.