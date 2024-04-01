Baltimore-native Angel Reese, LSU fall to Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 94-87, in Elite 8

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native Angel Reese's season will not end with an NCAA Championship this time.

The forward, who played her high school basketball at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as LSU lost to Iowa, 94-87, in the Elite 8 on Monday in Albany, NY.

The game featured a rematch of All-Americans -- Reese, from LSU, and Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

LSU defeated Iowa in the 2023 National Championship Game.

But, on Monday night, Clark poured in 41 points to lead the Hawkeyes back to the Final Four.

Reese finished her junior season averaging 18.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game.

She now has a decision to make in returning to LSU for her senior season or turning professional.