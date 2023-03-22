Baltimore NAACP calls for city leaders to take action on fair housing compliance

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore NAACP is calling for City Council and Mayor Brandon Scott to take immediate action for fair housing compliance.

The group held a press conference on the issue.

They said the city fails in having inclusionary housing policies, contributing to further housing inequity in Baltimore.

The group is now demanding the city issue policies to help treat the problem.

They are also filing a complaint to the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

"To draw attention to the city's lack of inclusionary housing policies and call for the city to come in compliance with HUD policies which requires cities like Baltimore to have effective inclusionary housing policies, " said Kobi Little, President of Baltimore Branch NAACP.

The group says this letter is an important step in getting more for Black citizens in Baltimore City.